United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Plans Dividend of $0.78

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.7807 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.39.
United Utilities Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70.
About United Utilities Group
