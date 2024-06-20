Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.30 million, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Washington University purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,886,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

