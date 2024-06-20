Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.70 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Uranium Royalty Trading Up 2.9 %

UROY opened at $2.46 on Monday. Uranium Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $296.56 million, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in Uranium Royalty by 2,248.3% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,925,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,369 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,010,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 734,032 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,974,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 389,682 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 7,771.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 221,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 218,909 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.