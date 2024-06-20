US Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

US Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Globe Life comprises about 0.9% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,175,000 after purchasing an additional 181,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,357,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,697,000 after purchasing an additional 67,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GL. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $82.57. 1,250,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,179. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

