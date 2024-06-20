US Asset Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.7 %

MTD traded down $24.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,456.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,286. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,374.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,278.23.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,256.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

