US Asset Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

US Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 759,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.85. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $78.55.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.