US Asset Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

US Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.4% of US Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,066,825,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,976,000 after buying an additional 123,174 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,462,000 after buying an additional 138,585 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,708,000 after buying an additional 64,362 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $442.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,581. The company has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.30.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

