Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Flower City Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after buying an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after acquiring an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,849. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

