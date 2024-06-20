Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.397 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE VCE traded up C$0.20 on Thursday, hitting C$47.36. 47,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,169. Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$40.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.30.

