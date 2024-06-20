Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,559,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 845,662 shares.The stock last traded at $71.49 and had previously closed at $72.02.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.