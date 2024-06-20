Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Safeguard Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Safeguard Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.72. 3,151,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,668. The firm has a market cap of $403.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.