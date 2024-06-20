Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.69. 3,168,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,811. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $270.19. The firm has a market cap of $403.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

