Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 26.0% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $79,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 549,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after buying an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $162.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.43. The company has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

