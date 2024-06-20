Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,526. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

