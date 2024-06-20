Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.54. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 34,596,974 shares changing hands.

Vaxart Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $127.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 121.06% and a negative net margin of 920.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth about $20,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,449,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 1,404,391 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

