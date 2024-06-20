Verge Trading 16.8% Lower This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $68.95 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,701.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.72 or 0.00603983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00114349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00037273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.00260405 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00041298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00068476 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

