Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 803,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 644,832 shares.The stock last traded at $14.26 and had previously closed at $14.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Veris Residential Trading Up 1.9 %

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is currently -21.00%.

Institutional Trading of Veris Residential

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRE. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 5.1% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 46.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 79,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 157.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 226,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 138,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Further Reading

