Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $39.86. Approximately 3,639,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 18,668,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a market cap of $168.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 61,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 52,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,621,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,446,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,139 shares during the period. Finally, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.