Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Lowered by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $82,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.10 on Thursday, hitting $471.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,512. The firm has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $335.82 and a one year high of $486.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

