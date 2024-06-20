Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $550.00 at Argus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Argus from $465.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $443.55.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $467.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.19 and a 200 day moving average of $420.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $335.82 and a fifty-two week high of $486.42. The company has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.