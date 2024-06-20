Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter.

Vince Trading Down 12.8 %

NYSE:VNCE opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. Vince has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Small Cap Consu upgraded Vince to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

