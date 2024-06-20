Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 417.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

