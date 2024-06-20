Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

VNO opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.54 and a beta of 1.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,429,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

