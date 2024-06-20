Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.04 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.66 or 0.00005653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $102.96 million and $4.04 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,910.04 or 1.00148817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00079271 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.71537689 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $3,999,072.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

