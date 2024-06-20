Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $103.09 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $103.09 million and $3.75 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.67 or 0.00005671 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,710.30 or 1.00029403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012355 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00078470 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

