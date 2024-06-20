VVS Finance Trading Down 7.9% This Week (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $135.80 million and approximately $301,278.94 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 87,234,129,411,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,753,249,121,246 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

