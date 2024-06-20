W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.17. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 131.56%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

