Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) COO Sells $39,520.35 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) COO Dylan Allread sold 25,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $39,520.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,377.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dylan Allread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Dylan Allread sold 564 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $891.12.

On Thursday, June 6th, Dylan Allread sold 2,480 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $3,893.60.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Dylan Allread sold 200 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $310.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Dylan Allread sold 8,693 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $14,778.10.

On Thursday, May 16th, Dylan Allread sold 9,022 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $18,404.88.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Dylan Allread sold 10,058 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $22,630.50.

On Friday, April 19th, Dylan Allread sold 9,981 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $20,760.48.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Dylan Allread sold 35,855 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $76,012.60.

On Monday, April 15th, Dylan Allread sold 700 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $1,449.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Dylan Allread sold 3,429 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $6,755.13.

Wag! Group Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PET opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Wag! Group Co. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wag! Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

