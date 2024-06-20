Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 208.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,580 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $56,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 56,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 36,902 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $540.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $67.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

