Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 0.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $73.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $68.13 and last traded at $67.78. 2,898,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 18,017,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.60.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 231.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 201.4% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 112,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $543.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

