Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

WASH stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $48.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,314,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,612,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68,930 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 44.5% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 294,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,842 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 291,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

