Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %
WASH stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $48.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Washington Trust Bancorp
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.
