Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.43. 132,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 756,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WVE shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M28 Capital Management LP grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,373,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after buying an additional 328,913 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,051,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,861,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 233,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 521,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 871,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,662 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

