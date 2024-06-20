Welch Group LLC Acquires 9,070 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after buying an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.24. 5,727,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,989,156. The firm has a market cap of $268.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.