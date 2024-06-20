Welch Group LLC Acquires 9,070 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after buying an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
