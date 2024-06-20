Welch Group LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Welch Group LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Boeing by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Boeing by 861.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,151 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.06. 3,559,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,597,965. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.45. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

