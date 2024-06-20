Welch Group LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $7.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.65. 727,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,799. The stock has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

