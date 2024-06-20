Welch Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 548,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $53,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $5,225,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of RTX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 105,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of RTX by 130.8% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.57. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.