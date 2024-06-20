Welch Group LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,912 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,750. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.31. 740,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

