Welch Group LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 89,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,247,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CB traded up $4.09 on Thursday, hitting $267.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.92 and its 200 day moving average is $246.81. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

