Welch Group LLC Purchases 694 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $124.92. 1,353,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average of $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.40 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

