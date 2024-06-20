Welch Group LLC Sells 3,821 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Welch Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SNV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 466,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

