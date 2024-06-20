Welch Group LLC Sells 556 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,264,000 after acquiring an additional 54,683 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,269 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Novartis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 931,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Novartis by 10.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 863,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,075 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.44. 861,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average of $100.76. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.