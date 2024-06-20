Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,896,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $204.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

