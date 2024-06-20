West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Shares Down 6.9%

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $312.00 and last traded at $312.78. 426,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 522,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 525.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $1,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

