Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2024

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

