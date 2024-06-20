Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 87,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 191,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Wetouch Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

Get Wetouch Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wetouch Technology stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Wetouch Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.