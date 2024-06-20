Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.50

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.50 and last traded at $55.29, with a volume of 110588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

