WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 59,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 25,403 shares.The stock last traded at $51.81 and had previously closed at $51.69.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $517.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOL. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 62,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 114,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 25,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

