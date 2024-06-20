WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.11

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.11 and last traded at $78.90, with a volume of 107480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.02.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 721,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 668,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,940,000 after purchasing an additional 259,585 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,825,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,061 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

