WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.11

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.11 and last traded at $78.90, with a volume of 107480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.02.
The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th.
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
