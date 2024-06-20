WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.11

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2024

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRWGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.11 and last traded at $78.90, with a volume of 107480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.02.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 721,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 668,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,940,000 after purchasing an additional 259,585 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,825,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,061 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.