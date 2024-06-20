Woodstock Corp Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Woodstock Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $136.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,575. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

