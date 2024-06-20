Woodstock Corp Buys 1,529 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,450,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,623. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

